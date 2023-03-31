Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to severe weather

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-03 activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and Missouri National Guard in response to severe weather Friday.

Part of Missouri has already started to see severe weather, and more severe weather is forecasted across the state into Friday evening.

“As areas across the state are already beginning to be impacted by severe weather, we want to ensure all necessary state resources are available if extreme disruptions and damage were to affect our communities,” said Gov. Parson. “While we pray for Missourians’ safety and that extensive response efforts will not be needed, state government must always be prepared. We stand ready to assist and urge all Missourians to heed weather warnings and to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The order is set to expire April 30, 2023, unless otherwise terminated or extended.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day Friday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe storms through tonight
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar speaks during a news conference Wednesday,...
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announces retirement
“I didn’t know it would be so nasty,” Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video
‘I didn’t know it would be so nasty,’ Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video

Latest News

History of St. Louis Browns on display at the Field House Museum
History of St. Louis Browns on display at the Field House Museum
Man killed in front of toddler in north St. Louis
History of St. Louis Browns on display at the Field House Museum
History of St. Louis Browns on display at the Field House Museum
Ramp from EB I-64 to NB I-270 closed this weekend
Ramp from EB I-64 to NB I-270 closed this weekend