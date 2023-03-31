First Alert Weather: Tracking strong storms as they move out this evening

First Alert Weather:

Tornado Watch Continues through 8pm

Storm threat decreases after 9pm

First Alert Weather Day Saturday due to non-thunderstorm winds

Friday evening through overnight: Strong to severe storms are possible through 9 pm this evening and will be capable of winds upwards of 60-80mph, hail up to golf-ball sized, and isolated tornadoes. Once the cold front passes, the risk of strong to severe storms will end. Keep a close eye on the radar and listen to weather warnings. Take shelter if a warning is issued for your area. Additionally, expect winds to pick up this evening behind the cold front. Gusts over 50mph are possible, and they won’t be associated with storms.

Overnight temperatures will drop to the 40s but winds will still howl. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts will continue through Saturday morning.

Saturday: We still have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the risk of high winds that won’t be associated with thunderstorms. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning. Winds between 20-30mph are possible, with gusts as high as 55mph. This is still strong enough to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured items in yards. Temperatures Saturday will be a little cooler in the 50s.

What’s next: Watching for another storm risk and the potential for strong storms Tuesday through Wednesday. We do not have a First Alert Weather Day for this timeframe, but it is something we are watching closely.

