First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe storms through tonight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY FOR RISK OF SEVERE STORMS

Tornado Watch issued for the whole area until 8pm tonight

Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail possible Friday Afternoon-evening

Friday Afternoon-Evening Severe Threat for Wind, Hail and Tornadoes: Several rounds of strong to severe storms will impact the area. With each round, there is potential for tornadoes, wind, and hail. We are currently under PDS Tornado Watch. PDS stands for Particularly Dangerous Situation, meaning that ingredients are favorable for EF2+ tornadoes. Additionally, damaging wind gusts between 60-80mph are possible as well as hail up to golf ball size.

A round of storms will first move through our northwest counties, but we’re expecting additional storms by mid-afternoon as the cold front sweeps through. The likely timing for storms is now through 9 pm tonight, although the risk for the metro will end sometime around 7 pm.

Be prepared. Have multiple ways of receiving weather warnings. Keep up with alerts through the KMOV weather app, live streaming coverage, and on social media.

Tornado Watch until 8pm (KMOV)

A Wind Advisory will go into this afternoon through Saturday morning. Non-storm gusts of 40-55 mph are possible. This can take down large tree limbs and sometimes cause isolated power outages. I would tie down any loose objects outdoors, bring down the patio umbrella and avoid parking under a tree Friday night. Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day due to the wind risk.

