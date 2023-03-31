2 shootings occur in north St. Louis minutes apart

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two shootings occurred in north St. Louis within minutes of one another Friday.

The first shooting happened in the 5000 block of Thrush before 12:30 p.m. Police said a victim found inside a car was not conscious or breathing. They also said there may be multiple victims.

A few minutes later, a person was shot in the face in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King and Clara. That individual was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

At this time, it is not believed the two shootings are connected. This story will be updated as details are made available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

March 31 updated severe risk
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Severe storms through tonight
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar speaks during a news conference Wednesday,...
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announces retirement
“I didn’t know it would be so nasty,” Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video
‘I didn’t know it would be so nasty,’ Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video

Latest News

Shooting generic
Man shot outside South City social club
News 4 Afternoon Update: March 31
Four Your Information: UnitedHealthCare
Four Your Information: UnitedHealthCare shares strategies for shopping for healthcare
Terrance Wesley pleaded guilty to killing five men in July 2019 as part of a plea negotiation...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 quadruple homicide as part of plea deal