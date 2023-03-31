2 shootings occur in north St. Louis minutes apart

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two shootings occurred in north St. Louis within minutes of one another Friday.

The first shooting happened in the 5000 block of Thrush before 12:30 p.m. Police said a victim found inside a car was not conscious or breathing. They also said there may be multiple victims.

A few minutes later, a person was shot in the face in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King and Clara. That individual was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

At this time, it is not believed the two shootings are connected. This story will be updated as details are made available.

