St. Louis family searching for woman last seen in late February

Natalie Turner was last seen on Feb. 28, 2023.
Natalie Turner was last seen on Feb. 28, 2023.(Family)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) –  A family is asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old woman.

Natalie Turner’s mother reported her missing to St. Louis police on March 15. She told officers Turner took her daughter to Skate King in late February. When they returned home to the 4700 block of Highland, Turner left and has not been seen since.

Police said they have no information regarding what Turner was last seen wearing. They said she has a tattoo of a butterfly on her chest.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the police.

