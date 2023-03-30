Residents in Minnesota town told to evacuate after train derailment, fire

Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.
Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People within a half-mile of a train derailment in a Minnesota town were told to evacuate early Thursday morning after the train cars caught fire, authorities said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the derailment of several cars happened on the western end of Raymond, Minnesota at about 1 a.m.

Officials with BNSF Railway say at least 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed. No injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement and emergency officials helped with the evacuation. Some residents with nowhere to go were directed to a school in Prinsburg, Minnesota.

Authorities are working on containing the fire.

Raymond is about two hours west of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather
In 1940, around 700 people in St. Charles County were forced to move after the government...
Forced To Leave | The fight that ensued when hundreds of residents were kicked out of their homes for a war plant in St. Charles County
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
Casualties reported after 2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.
Pope offers prayer for earthquake victims in Ecuador, Peru
Vatican: Pope improving since hospitalization with infection
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal