Person of interest in custody after shooting near SLU campus

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot near the Saint Louis University campus Thursday morning.

St. Louis police confirmed to News 4 that the man was shot in the leg in the 3500 block of Lafayette before 11 a.m.

The university sent an alert asking people to avoid the area. They also reported that a person of interest was in custody.

The campus is not on lockdown and the university is advising students to resume normal activities.

