Mission Taco, ‘Emo Night’ & lots of giveaways, Cardinals find new ways to bring fans to the ballpark

By Jon Kipper
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - While plenty of Cardinal fans come to Busch Stadium to see St. Louis win, those folks want to have a good time as well.

The team is hopeful new giveaways, theme nights, and even new food options can lure fans into the ballpark this season.

While fans walk around Busch Stadium this year, they’re likely to run into some familiar food options that they’re not used to seeing in the ballpark.

That includes Mission Taco Joint.

“Me and my brothers are from St. Louis, and what’s more St. Louis than the Cardinals, Busch Stadium?” said Jason Tilford, Co-founder of Mission Taco.

Their menu includes their highest-selling taco, the mango shrimp taco. Plus, a brand new ‘Hot Corner’ chicken taco, a take on buffalo chicken, that will be exclusively sold at Cardinals games.

“It’s a small menu, we’ll grow into some more tacos down the road, but they warned us to start small, especially opening day,” said Tilford.

That’s not the only premium food option. ‘Big Chicken,’ which sells, not surprisingly, big fried chicken sandwiches, is also new in 2023.

“It’s a five-ounce chicken breast, so it’s not just a clever name. We are ‘Big Chicken,” said Matthew Piekarski, co-founder of Big Chicken.

This includes a chicken sandwich with a glazed red donut as a bun, courtesy of St. Louis-based Vincent Van Doughnut.

But if you’re not that ambitious of an eater, you can also eat Freddy’s steak burgers at the ballgame this season. They’ll also sell fries and cheese curds.

It’s the company’s first venture into major professional sports believing St. Louis is a great market to start in.

“At Freddy’s, we enjoy doing non-traditional locations,” said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy’s.

There’s also a treasure trove of giveaways this year, including hats, bobbleheads and Yeti cups.

As well as a bunch of new theme nights this year, including, ‘Emo night.’ So you can expect My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy to be blaring from the stadium speakers for that game in August.

“So if you were an emo music fan back in the 2000′s, that is one you don’t want to miss,” said Bethany White, manager of theme tickets. Other theme nights include ‘Pride Night,’ ‘Blues Night,’ and ‘St. Louis CITY SC Night.’

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with a level 3 risk of severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the brakes on new car washes
James Crump Jr. was arrested and charged after violating an order of protection he was served...
St. Clair man arrested, charged after violating protection order he was served an hour prior
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather

Latest News

Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day
Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day
Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day
Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day
Cardinals-Bluejays opening day game labeled the most in-demand game of MLB’s ‘Opening Day’
Cardinals-Bluejays opening day game labeled the most in-demand game of MLB’s ‘Opening Day’
Local theology teacher uses passion, “for the birds,” to connect with students through baseball
Local theology teacher uses passion, “for the birds,” to connect with students through baseball