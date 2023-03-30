Man identified from 1982 Troy, MO. cold case

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A person found dead in 1984 was identified this year by investigators in Lincoln County in a decades-long cold case.

Jack Langeneckert from Florissant went missing on March 9, 1982, and his car was found at Lambert Airport. His body wasn’t found until two years later when it was discovered by a farmer. He died of a gunshot to the head. He didn’t have any form of identification on him, and his body had decomposed too much to be able to identify him after he was found.

In 2015 police attempted to find a DNA match but were unable to. Police more recently worked with Jennifer Bengston, associate professor of history and anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University, and a group of students to positively identify him.

All the cold case detectives working in Lincoln County are volunteers who are employed at other agencies, David Hill with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are now attempting to piece together Langeneckert’s life to further the work on the cold case and figure out who murdered him.

Any information on Langeneckert or this case is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather
In 1940, around 700 people in St. Charles County were forced to move after the government...
Forced To Leave | The fight that ensued when hundreds of residents were kicked out of their homes for a war plant in St. Charles County
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Vigil for 2019 murder victim held on what would have been her 30th birthday
Vigil for 2019 murder victim held on what would have been her 30th birthday
Vigil for 2019 murder victim held on what would have been her 30th birthday
Vigil for 2019 murder victim held on what would have been her 30th birthday
Protesters rally against gender-affirming care age restriction bill in Jefferson City
Protesters rally against gender-affirming care age restriction bill in Jefferson City
“I didn’t know it would be so nasty,” Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video
“I didn’t know it would be so nasty,” Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video