Man found not guilty in quintuple murder trial

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Matt Woods
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury found Anthony Watkins not guilty Wednesday of 10 charges related to the 2019 murders of five men in north St. Louis County.

Prosecutors charged Watkins in July 2019 with five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of armed criminal action. Terrance Wesley was also charged in the incident. He pleaded guilty in 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.

The five victims were found shot to death in an apartment in the 1900 block of Chambers Road.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with a level 3 risk of severe storms.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the brakes on new car washes
James Crump Jr. was arrested and charged after violating an order of protection he was served...
St. Clair man arrested, charged after violating protection order he was served an hour prior
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather

Latest News

Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day
Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day
Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day
Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day
Mission Taco, ‘Emo Night’ & lots of giveaways, Cardinals find new ways to bring fans to the...
Mission Taco, ‘Emo Night’ & lots of giveaways, Cardinals find new ways to bring fans to the ballpark
Cardinals-Bluejays opening day game labeled the most in-demand game of MLB’s ‘Opening Day’
Cardinals-Bluejays opening day game labeled the most in-demand game of MLB’s ‘Opening Day’