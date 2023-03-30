Man found not guilty in quintuple murder trial

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A jury found Anthony Watkins not guilty Wednesday of 10 charges related to the 2019 murders of five men in north St. Louis County.

Prosecutors charged Watkins in July 2019 with five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of armed criminal action. Terrance Wesley was also charged in the incident. He pleaded guilty in 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4.

The five victims were found shot to death in an apartment in the 1900 block of Chambers Road.

