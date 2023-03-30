Man convicted for shooting ex-girlfriend in 2020

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man was convicted Wednesday for killing his ex-girlfriend in North County in 2020.

Darius Ware was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a firearm. He shot Lawren Mitchell in the neck during an argument in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt. The shooting happened on May 24, 2020.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 26.

