On his first swing as a Cardinal, Jordan Walker rifles a single for first MLB hit

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker singles during the second inning of an opening day baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker singles during the second inning of an opening day baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, March 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There has been no such thing as containing the excitement and anticipation in St. Louis for the arrival of top Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker.

Predictions and projections have been lofty for the team’s first-round pick from the 2020 MLB Draft, whose spring performance catapulted him onto the Cardinals’ opening-day roster still nearly two months shy of his 21st birthday.

While Walker said Wednesday that he’s been able to tune out the bulk of the hype surrounding his arrival by not fixating on the things being said about him by the public, it would be impossible for him not to have heard at least some of the praise being heaped in his general direction.

So how did the 20-year-old outfielder handle the pressure in his first-ever Major League plate appearance? By stroking a base hit up the middle the very first time he swung the bat.

After seeing a first-pitch fastball in the strike zone, Walker turned around a breaking ball on the next offering from Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. As the ball rolled through the middle infield into center field, the youngest position player to make his Major League debut with the Cardinals since 1981 had earned a hit the first time he lifted the bat off his shoulder in the bigs.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

31-year-old Matthew Charles Jones of O’Fallon, Mo. is charged with five counts of DWI - serious...
K9 Officer reunites with Lake St. Louis officer after crash involving suspected drunk driver
Friday severe threat wide view
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon & Evening Storms
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather
In 1940, around 700 people in St. Charles County were forced to move after the government...
Forced To Leave | The fight that ensued when hundreds of residents were kicked out of their homes for a war plant in St. Charles County
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

‘Skipping school today’ Cardinals fans come out in droves for home opener
‘Skipping school today’ Cardinals fans come out in droves for home opener
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
Adam Wainwright performs the National Anthem on Opening Day at Busch Stadium
Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium
Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium
‘Skipping school today’ Cardinals fans come out in droves for home opener
‘Skipping school today’ Cardinals fans come out in droves for home opener