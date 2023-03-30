Florissant man accused of killing 18-year-old at Cool Valley gas station

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man has been indicted after being accused of killing an 18-year-old at a Cool Valley gas station in January.

Bryant Pirtle is accused of killing Devon Williams on the morning of Jan. 29. According to court documents, Pirtle, 20, was one of two people who shot Williams after he tried to buy marijuana from them at the BP gas station at 1790 South Florissant Road. Williams was reportedly run over by the suspects after the shooting.

Pirtle was arrested on March 22 after driving off in a stolen car from the same BP gas station, police said. Court documents state that $4,500 in cash, around a pound of marijuana, two digital scales, baggies and two AR-15-style rifles, one of which was reportedly stolen, was found in the car.

Pirtle was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

