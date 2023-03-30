First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon & Evening Storms

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Dry & Warmer For Today’s Cardinals Home Opener
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY FOR RISK OF SEVERE STORMS
  • Storms Move out for A Dry Weekend

Today: GREAT for the Cardinal’s Home Opener. It will be mild in the upper 60s and breezy with a 10-20 mph wind pushing out to the left field.

Friday: Tomorrow’s forecast is very tricky. Confidence is increasing for strong to severe storms, but uncertainty exists on how and where the storms will develop. An important thing to remember is that not everyone will be hit by a strong or severe storm, but EVERYONE needs to be on guard. In particular, pay attention during the afternoon and early evening because that is when storms develop and move through. Timing for storms in the metro is between 4-7 pm.

A round of rain will move in early Friday morning, but this will clear before the commute. The dry time and breaks in the cloud cover will build instability ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon. A few isolated storms in the early afternoon (mainly for spots south) can’t be ruled out either. As the cold front arrives later, this will force an additional round of storms. With any storm that develops, the potential for severe weather exists.

All types of severe weather are possible with these storms. Our area is currently at a threat level 3 risk out of 5. Winds up to 80mph, quarter to baseball-sized hail, and even isolated tornadoes are possible. Just want to emphasize again, that while severe weather is possible, not everyone will be hit by a strong storm. We should all have multiple ways of receiving those weather warnings.

What’s next: We’ll enjoy warm and mild days this weekend as the temperatures creep back up behind Friday’s cold front. Closer to mid week another round of storms is possible (Tues & Wed), it’s possible we could issue another First Alert Weather Day.

7 Day Forecast

