First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon & Evening Storms

First Alert Weather:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY FOR RISK OF SEVERE STORMS

Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail possible Friday Afternoon-evening

Wind Advisory Friday Afternoon-Saturday Morning, Non-Storm gusts 40-55 MPH

Tonight-Friday Morning: A round of rain will move in late evening and overnight into Friday morning. This is not the main show, but an isolated downpour with small hail is possible overnight. That rain will clear before the commute. The dry time and breaks in the cloud cover will build instability ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon.

Friday Afternoon-Evening Severe Threat for Wind, Hail and Tornadoes: Confidence is increasing for strong to severe storms, but uncertainty exists on exactly where the storms initiate. If a cluster of storms races from the Ozarks to the northwest into our area, storms could arrive into St. Louis as early as 3 PM. If instead those storms don’t quite develop, then the cold front will trigger storms closer to the 5-7 PM time range. For this reason, we’ll go with a 3-7 PM range in the St. Louis metro as the time to be alert. An important thing to remember is that not everyone will be hit by a strong or severe storm, but EVERYONE needs to be on guard. When these storms hit they won’t last long as they will be moving fast at 60+ mph.

All types of severe weather are possible with these storms. Our area is currently at a threat level 3 risk out of 5. Winds 60 to 80mph, quarter to baseball-sized hail, and even tornadoes are possible. We just want to emphasize again, that while severe weather is possible, not everyone will be hit by a strong storm. We should all have multiple ways of receiving those weather warnings including the KMOV weather app which can give you alerts based on your location while you’re on the go.

www.kmov.com/weatherapp

A Wind Advisory will go into effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Non-storm gusts of 40-55 mph are possible. This can take down large tree limbs and sometimes cause isolated power outages. I would tie down any loose objects outdoors, bring down the patio umbrella and avoid parking under a tree Friday night.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.