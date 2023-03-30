Fans, local businesses gear up for Opening Day

Cardinal fans and downtown bars are ready for the return of Cardinal baseball.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinal fans and downtown bars are ready for the return of Cardinal baseball.

Cardinal fans came from all over the area to get their first glimpses of Busch Stadium, some kids even climbing on the fences to catch batting practice. It’s an excitement that is months in the making for nearby bars like Paddy O’s. Manager Rob Colie says they expect 2,000 fans at their venue alone.

“We look forward to this every year,” Colie said. “I love that everyone comes down here to enjoy the game. Everyone is here for the same reasons. Cardinals fans. Baseball fans. Sports fans.”

And with those big crowds, St. Louis Police are also beefing up security around the Downtown area. Captain Pierre Benoist says they will have 40 extra officers around the ballpark, in addition to bike cops and plainclothes officers. He says the most common issue at these large events can be car break-ins and thefts.

“Do not leave any valuables in the car,” Benoist said. “We ask that you leave your weapons at home because the ballpark does not allow them... That’s just an opportunity for someone to take it from your car.”

He encourages fans to use public transportation to get to the ballpark.

