East Riverfront MetroLink station temporarily closed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East Riverfront MetroLink station will remain closed and will be unavailable for sports fans to use on Opening Day.

According to Metro Transit, the station has been temporarily closed since January due to construction work, including platform improvements and replacing both staircases. Supply chain issues have delayed the construction work at the East Riverfront Station, and Metro Transit says it will remain closed until the station improvements are completed later this spring.

Baseball fans who usually park at the East Riverfront Station and ride MetroLink to Busch Stadium are encouraged to park their vehicles and catch MetroLink at the 5th & Missouri MetroLink Station instead. It is located about a mile east of the East Riverfront Station at 150 N. 6th Street in East St. Louis, Ill.

Two-Car Train Service

MetroLink has resumed the operation of two-car trains on all Red Line and Blue Line trips. In mid-February, some Blue Line and Red Line trips were in service with single-car trains after several older MetroLink train cars were in need of repairs due to voltage issues with the camera systems. The repairs have now been completed and MetroLink is back to full capacity with two-car train service on all trips.

