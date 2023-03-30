Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium

The Budweiser Clydesdales are an Opening Day staple.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clydesdales are brought to Bush stadium in a 50-foot trailer. When they arrive, they are dressed for the big event. It takes four hours to get the Clydesdales ready.

Adam Wainwright performs the National Anthem on Opening Day at Busch Stadium

Each harness collar weighs 130 pounds and each shoe weighs 5 pounds. The Clydesdales are typically 6 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds.

