Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Budweiser Clydesdales are an Opening Day staple.

The Clydesdales are brought to Bush stadium in a 50-foot trailer. When they arrive, they are dressed for the big event. It takes four hours to get the Clydesdales ready.

Each harness collar weighs 130 pounds and each shoe weighs 5 pounds. The Clydesdales are typically 6 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds.

