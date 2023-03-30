Adam Wainwright performs the National Anthem on Opening Day at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In what is expected to be his final season with the Cardinals and as a big-league pitcher, Adam Wainwright would have been an obvious choice to draw the start on the mound for Thursday’s opening day game at Busch Stadium. Unfortunately, he suffered a groin injury during a workout at the World Baseball Classic that has landed him on the injured list to begin the year.

Although he won’t deliver any pitches in Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and Blue Jays, Wainwright was on pitch in his delivery of the Star-Spangled Banner during the pre-game ceremonies at Busch Stadium. In a move that aroused a roar from the sea of red at Busch, public address announcer John Ulett shared that “one of the most up-and-coming singers from right here in St. Louis” would be performing the anthem.

Ulett let the cat out of the bag when he continued the introduction by saying, “kicking off his final season as a player in St. Louis...”

The best reaction came from Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery, whose jaw practically dropped onto the infield dirt as he watched Wainwright, standing right beside him, suddenly step out from the line of Cardinals down the first base line to take his place in the spotlight.

Bet you haven't heard Busch Stadium much louder than when the crowd found out @UncleCharlie50 was going to be singing The Star-Spangled Banner on #OpeningDay. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DKGaTzz8Gt — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) March 30, 2023

His rendition of the national anthem in front of a packed Busch Stadium on the opening day of another year of America’s pastime had to be yet another moment on the Americana bucket list for the patriotic Cardinal. Wainwright notably had the opportunity to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic earlier this spring.

