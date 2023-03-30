2023 General Municipal Election is on April 4

Campaign 2023
Campaign 2023(KMOV)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2023 General Municipal Elections are on Tuesday, April 4.

Municipal elections are held to elect officials and vote on proposals at the county, city, village and town levels.

For information on your local election and sample ballots, find your county and follow the link:

St. Louis City will vote for aldermen in the newly drawn wards during this election. Previously, the city had 28 wards, but that number has been reduced to 14. More information on the redistricting of the alderman wards can be found on St. Louis City’s website.

Map of St. Louis City's 14 wards.
Map of St. Louis City's 14 wards.(City of St. Louis)

In St. Louis City and St. Louis County, there will be a proposition for putting an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday.
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the brakes on new car washes
James Crump Jr. was arrested and charged after violating an order of protection he was served...
St. Clair man arrested, charged after violating protection order he was served an hour prior
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather

Latest News

Protesters rally against gender-affirming care age restriction bill in Jefferson City
Protesters rally against gender-affirming care age restriction bill in Jefferson City
Protesters rally against gender-affirming care age restriction bill in Jefferson City
Protesters rally against gender-affirming care age restriction bill in Jefferson City
“I didn’t know it would be so nasty,” Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video
“I didn’t know it would be so nasty,” Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video
Missouri senate looking at texting and driving, sports betting
Missouri Senate looking at texting and driving, sports betting