2023 General Municipal Election is on April 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2023 General Municipal Elections are on Tuesday, April 4.

Municipal elections are held to elect officials and vote on proposals at the county, city, village and town levels.

For information on your local election and sample ballots, find your county and follow the link:

St. Louis City will vote for aldermen in the newly drawn wards during this election. Previously, the city had 28 wards, but that number has been reduced to 14. More information on the redistricting of the alderman wards can be found on St. Louis City’s website.

Map of St. Louis City's 14 wards. (City of St. Louis)

In St. Louis City and St. Louis County, there will be a proposition for putting an additional 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.

