Remains of soldier killed in World War II coming home to St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The remains of a St. Louis soldier killed during World War II are finally coming home.

Army Pvt. James R. Tash will be laid to rest on April 7 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. He was a member of the 31st infantry when Japanese forces invaded the Philippines in December 1941.

Tash was a prisoner of war and was subjected to the horrific Bataan death march. He was just 20 when he died in July 1942. DNA helped to identify his remains in 2022, decades after his death.

The Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Tash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition...
Going to Opening Day? Here’s the schedule leading up to first pitch
Man killed in fatal double shooting, Homicide Division investigating
Woman killed in double shooting, Homicide Division investigating
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri

Latest News

Kirkwood man pleaded guilty to rare criminal charge involving mental health, guns
Kirkwood man pleaded guilty to rare criminal charge involving mental health, guns
New electric train chugs out of the station at St. Louis Zoo
New electric train chugs out of the station at St. Louis Zoo
West County election tech startup opens new headquarters
West County election tech startup opens new headquarters
St. Louis region sees rise in number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes, new Ferguson...
St. Louis region sees rise in number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes, new Ferguson police chief calls for crackdown on speeding drivers