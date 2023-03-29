Remains of soldier killed in World War II coming home to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The remains of a St. Louis soldier killed during World War II are finally coming home.

Army Pvt. James R. Tash will be laid to rest on April 7 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. He was a member of the 31st infantry when Japanese forces invaded the Philippines in December 1941.

Tash was a prisoner of war and was subjected to the horrific Bataan death march. He was just 20 when he died in July 1942. DNA helped to identify his remains in 2022, decades after his death.

The Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Tash.

