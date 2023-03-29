New Chesterfield Sports Complex now open, expected to be a game changer for youth sports

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new state-of-the-art sports complex for youth sports is expected to bring in 900,000 visitors each year to Chesterfield.

The Chesterfield Sports Complex houses basketball and volleyball courts, but the facility can also be used for gymnastics and other tournaments.

“We just want to bring something to St. Louis to be a home for youth sports,” said Brittany Carter, a board member for the Chesterfield Sports Association who runs the facility. “We haven’t had anything like this area ever. Everyone’s traveling to Florida and Chicago and all these other places and we wanted a home here for them.

They’re already booked up for most of the year with tournaments and events.

It’s expected to generate $3.6 million in local annual spending and bring in 10,000 hotel room nights per year. Each week, 1,000 youth athletes will practice at the facility, and 2,500 athletes will play tournaments there on the weekends.

