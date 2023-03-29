New 4 Hands Brewery set to open this summer is part of $350 million construction boom in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The longtime St. Louis favorite 4 Hands Brewery is expanding to Chesterfield along with food partner Hi-Pointe as part of a major redevelopment of the former outlet mall.

“We’re looking at Chesterfield as one bookend and Downtown as the other bookend. We feel like there’s a really big radius that we’re going to be able to pull from in Chesterfield,” said brewery founder Kevin Lemp.

Construction is underway at The District. The brewery will take the place of the outlet mall’s former food court. It will feature an arcade, outdoor space, and a 10,000 sq ft tasting room, including a 360-degree bar.

The goal is to create a family-friendly environment, joining the entertainment district, which includes The Factory, Main Event, Top Golf and, coming soon, a new pickleball concept.

“I think family-friendly has been a massive focus for us forever. The 4 Hands [name], two [hands] represent my kiddos. So we understand what it’s like to be a parent and want to go out and enjoy yourself but still have something for the kids,” said Lemp.

The redevelopment is part of a major construction boom in the City of Chesterfield. In 2022, they saw nearly $350 million in construction activity. Still down from the high in 2018, but close.

The Chesterfield Sports Complex just opened and is expected to bring in 900,000 visitors a year. Wildhorse Village will bring in new residential units, and the redevelopment of Chesterfield Mall, which is set to create a Downtown Chesterfield is moving forward with the rezoning process. It will include hotel, office space, residential and retail space.

4 Hands is expected to open mid-summer.

