Missouri State lawmakers working to overturn ban on declawing cats in St. Louis City, County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are wanting to overturn ordinances that ban cat declawing in St. Louis City and County.

In 2019, local leaders passed an ordinance that made it illegal to declaw a cat unless it was medically necessary.

The move has already passed one vote in the Senate. It needs another Senate vote before it goes to the House for consideration.

