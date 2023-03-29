Missouri Senate looking at texting and driving, sports betting

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are also discussing two other notable bills in Jefferson City today.

The Senate will discuss a bill to ban texting while driving. Senators have amended the bill to make it a secondary offense.

Meaning police would need to pull a driver over for another offense to cite them for texting while driving. The bill needs one more vote before moving to the full house.

The Senate is also looking at an alternate bill to legalize sports betting in Missouri. The Senate is working to perfect a bill that would call for revenue to be taxed at 10%.

That money would go to the state’s education fund as well as to help with compulsive gambling problems. The house passed a similar bill last week.

