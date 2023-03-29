Missouri House votes to strip state funding from public libraries

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - House lawmakers also on Tuesday voted to strip all state funding from public libraries.

Republican House Budget Chairman Cody Smith last week cut the roughly $4.5 million in public library funding from the budget, citing a lawsuit by two library groups to overturn a new Missouri law that bans sexually explicit material in school libraries.

The ACLU, the Missouri Association of School Librarians, and the Missouri Library Association in February asked the Circuit Court in Kansas City to find the law unconstitutional or clarify how and when it applies.

Smith has said the state shouldn’t subsidize the lawsuit by giving public libraries money.

The law, passed last year, does not apply to written descriptions of sex or sexual acts; only photos, drawings, videos and other visual depictions are prohibited.

Librarians and other school officials face up to a year in jail or a $2,000 fine for violating the policy, which makes it a crime to provide minors with sexually explicit visual material. Exceptions are provided for works of art, science classes and other educational courses.

“Who do we want to be in here?” Merideth asked colleagues on the House floor. “The ones banning books and defunding public libraries when they dare to question whether that was constitutional?”

Republican Rep. Dirk Deaton, of Noel, defended the law and the decision to strip public library funding in response to the lawsuit.

“It’s been said this is a book ban. This is not that,” Deaton said. “It is protecting innocent children.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the brakes on new car washes
James Crump Jr. was arrested and charged after violating an order of protection he was served...
St. Clair man arrested, charged after violating protection order he was served an hour prior
hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
March 29 first alert weather day
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday: Threat for Strong to Severe Storms
Evelyn Dieckhaus
Girl, 9, killed in Nashville, TN, school shooting has ties to St. Louis region

Latest News

In 1940, around 700 people in St. Charles County were forced to move after the government...
Forced To Leave | The fight that ensued when hundreds of residents were kicked out of their homes for a war plant in St. Charles County
Kim Gardner speaks with supporters at round table
Gardner calls AG’s push to remove her ‘baseless’ 
Residents look for firm start date for West Lake Landfill cleanup at EPA meeting
Residents look for firm start date for West Lake Landfill cleanup at EPA meeting
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms approaches