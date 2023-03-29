Mercy South honors organ donors to kick off start of National Donate Life month

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old college student was killed by a 16-year-old drunk driver just over one year ago.

Amid unimaginable heartbreak, her family made a decision to make sure her legacy lived on.

They were honoring organ and tissue Donors at Mercy South to kick off National Donate Life Month, which happens every April.

Today 110,000 Americans are looking for a life-saving transplant. So for part of National Donate Life month, the medical community is asking you to register to become an organ donor and talk to family and friends about

