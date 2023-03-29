Illinois man declared ‘Sexually Dangerous’, taken off streets

David Brown, 58, has been declared a sexually dangerous and has been committed to the Illinois...
David Brown, 58, has been declared a sexually dangerous and has been committed to the Illinois Department of Corrections.(Madison County Office of the State's Attorney)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Illinois man was declared sexually dangerous and has been committed to the Illinois Department of Corrections after a bench trial.

Associated Judge Neil Schroeder granted the Sexually Dangerous Person Act petition filed by the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the trial, two psychologists that have evaluated Brown said that he fits the definition of a Sexually Dangerous Person.

The petition had included sexual assaults Brown committed against six different victims that had involved weapons or force. Between 1996 and 1997, Brown had been charged with assaulting someone he knew in a car and then assaulting two more people in the basement of his home. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for these offenses and released in 2019.

In 2019 and 2020, three more women came forward, separately accusing Brown of sexually assaulting them.

After the trial, Judge Schroeder decided that David F. Brown, 58, “has demonstrated a propensity toward offenses of sexual assault” and has a mental illness.

“A Sexually Dangerous Person petition is a proceeding that is reserved for the most persistent offenders,” State Attorney Thomas Haine said. “They are sex offenders who have demonstrated a propensity toward acts of sexual violence. David Brown is precisely the type of dangerous offender who needs to be removed from society under this law.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the brakes on new car washes
hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
March 29 first alert weather day
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected
James Crump Jr. was arrested and charged after violating an order of protection he was served...
St. Clair man arrested, charged after violating protection order he was served an hour prior
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather

Latest News

New Schnucks Eat Well concept opens in Chesterfield
New Schnucks Eat Well concept opens in Chesterfield
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
Date for Gardner court hearing pushed back
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather
In 1940, around 700 people in St. Charles County were forced to move after the government...
Forced To Leave | The fight that ensued when hundreds of residents were kicked out of their homes for a war plant in St. Charles County