First Alert Weather Day Friday: Scattered Severe Storms Expected

First Alert Weather:

Sunny and warmer today

Just about perfect for the home opener tomorrow

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY FOR AN ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE STORMS

Wednesday: Dry and warmer, close to our normal high for the day with more sunshine.

Thursday looks GREAT for the Cardinals Home Opener. It will be mild in the upper 60s and breezy with a10-20 mph wind pushing out to left field.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, but we’ll have to see if earlier day rain/clouds sap the storm fuel. That may be a limiting factor in the intensity of storms. But if enough storm fuel develops then we’ll be alert for damaging wind gusts, hail and a tornado threat Friday afternoon & evening. Models don’t agree on the specific timing, but check back with us as we pin down a more specific timing range Friday afternoon to evening.

