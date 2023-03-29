Episode 227: STL Wine Girl

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Angela Ortmann, aka St. Louis Wine Girl, has been at the forefront of the hospitality world in St. Louis since 2009. She wears a lot of hats in her job, from consulting for area restaurants to hosting tastings, dinners and classics, to social media and writing; she does it all. And does it while championing our ever-expanding food world.

It started with a blog and evolved into a career, and she takes us through the unconventional journey in this week’s episode as we talk wine, her favorite spots in town and the camaraderie found in the St. Louis hospitality scene.

