Date for Gardner court hearing pushed back

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The date to discuss if a trial will proceed against Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has been pushed back.

The hearing, originally set for April 11, is now set for April 18 after the Judge over seeing the case moved it.

The reason for the date change is to accommodate the availability of the parties involved.

There are 12 issues listed to be discussed at the hearing.

  • The simplification of the issues
  • The necessity or desirability of amendments to the pleading and the time within which to do so
  • The possibility of obtaining admissions of the fact and of documents that will avoid unnecessary proof
  • The limitations of the number of expert witnesses
  • The sequence and timing of discovery
  • The time for disclosure of experts, if any
  • When documents prepared, reviewed, ore received by a retained expert must be disclosed
  • Whether and to what extent any retained expert must disclose his or her publications
  • Whether and to what extend any retained expert must disclose prior deposition or trail testimony or expert reports prepared
  • The date by which this matter can be read for trail
  • Discovery of electronically stored information
  • Such other matters as may aid in the disposition of the action

This comes after Gardner held a round table on Tuesday, calling the AG’s push to remove her ‘baseless.’

