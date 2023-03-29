4 police officers hurt in crash in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 4 police officers were hurt after a serious crash in north S. Louis County Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the officers were out following a pursuit.

Authorities stated that a passing car hit multiple officers and vehicles.

3 officers were from Lake Saint Louis and 1 officer was from St. Charles County. They were transported, all with moderate injuries. The officers are all in stable condition.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper confirmed that a female juvenile was transported with no condition given, but confirmed to be inside the vehicle that struck the officers.

News 4 saw one man being taken into custody at the scene.

