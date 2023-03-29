4 police officers hurt in crash in north St. Louis County
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 4 police officers were hurt after a serious crash in north S. Louis County Wednesday morning around 1:45 a.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the officers were out following a pursuit.
Authorities stated that a passing car hit multiple officers and vehicles.
3 officers were from Lake Saint Louis and 1 officer was from St. Charles County. They were transported, all with moderate injuries. The officers are all in stable condition.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper confirmed that a female juvenile was transported with no condition given, but confirmed to be inside the vehicle that struck the officers.
News 4 saw one man being taken into custody at the scene.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.