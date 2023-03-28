West County election tech startup opens new headquarters

Just a week before voters head to the polls, state leaders from both sides of the aisle are throwing support behind a growing startup focused on improving elect
By Alex Gaul
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A week before voters head to the polls, state leaders from both sides of the aisle are throwing support behind a growing startup focused on improving election security.

KNOWiNC opened its new headquarters in Creve Coeur Tuesday afternoon, with endorsements from local Republicans, Democrats and the St. Louis County NAACP.

“Voting should be made easier for everybody, including the minority communities I represent,” St. Louis County NAACP President John Bowman said. “Voting is one of the most sacred rights we have.”

The original idea was born at a local St. Louis incubator in 2011. It’s called the ‘Poll Pad’, a secure iPad app that allows registered voters to check in quickly and accurately.

“The one thing we all have in common here today is we want to make sure that votes count,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R), said. “It is making a difference not only in Missouri. It’s all across the United States, and how important that is.”

Group CEO Scott Leiendecker says the day represents a new beginning for the company, which now has several election products, spread out across 36 states and more than 1,700 election jurisdictions.

“It’s not just about the technology, the innovation. It’s also about our teammates,” Leiendecker said.

KNOWiNC employs around 60 employees here in Missouri, in addition to about 100 more across the country.

