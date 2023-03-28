St. Louis region sees rise in number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes, new Ferguson police chief calls for crackdown on speeding drivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The days of many drivers observing stop signs, speed limits and red lights as mere suggestions need to end, according to the city of Ferguson’s newest police chief.

Lt. Troy Doyle was sworn in at an official ceremony on Monday, during which he said one of his top priorities in his new role will be to crack down on speeding drivers.

“One of the critical challenges facing our community is the problem of speeding vehicles, I’ve been hearing this since before I was named police chief,” Doyle said. “I will prioritize the enforcement of traffic laws to reduce accidents and potentially save lives.”

According to Trailnet’s 2022 Crash report for St. Louis City and County, North Lindbergh, St. Charles Rock Road, Jennings Station, Big Bend, Page Ave, West Florissant Ave, and Halls Ferry are the top crash corridors in St. Louis County.

Chambers Road between West Florissant and Halls Ferry Road claimed the lives of seven people in 2022. Many pedestrian accidents, according to the report, happen in or around bus stops.

“A person using the bus should have the same level of safety as the person using car, they’re trying to do the same thing and the transportation system needs to serve them in that same way,” said Cindy Mense, CEO of Trailnet. “But it starts with driver education. You have to be willing to concede things, like stopping at an extra light, or slowing down, in order to make roads safer.

Mense said enforcement plays a role, adding many local departments are utilizing speed cameras to issue citations to drivers, allowing officers to tackle more serious crimes on the streets.

“It’s hard to tie officers up on essentially a nuisance behavior,” she said. “So automated systems are playing a huge role in that.”

North St. Louis County has seen a rise in the number of pedestrian-involved crashes, according to the most recent crash report. Further, infrastructure that helps to calm traffic and slow drivers is lacking in those areas, Mense said.

“Things that might slow you down might be a center median, with plants and stuff in the middle,” she said. “You see this crosswalk here, the crosswalk could have a pedestrian safety island. All of these measures, combined with enforcement and driver education can help turn the tide.”

