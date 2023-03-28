St. Clair man arrested, charged after violating protection order he was served an hour prior

By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was arrested after violating a protection order he had been served less than 40 minutes earlier on Saturday, March 25.

Police said that around 1:20 p.m., they were called to Country Mart in St. Clair for a violation of a protection order. While there, officers learned that the suspect, James D. Crump Jr., 28, had not been served with the order. Police served the protection order and gave Crump a trespass warning for the business, and told him not to return.

On the same day, at 2 p.m., Crump violated the order by cursing at the victim on a business parking lot and sending her threatening text messages. Crump was found in the area of the victim’s home, and he was arrested for violating the order of protection.

A warrant for Crump was completed on Sunday, and he has been charged with stalking first-degree and violation of a protection order for an adult. He is being held with no bond.

