St. Clair man arrested, charged after violating protection order he was served an hour prior

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Clair, Missouri, was arrested after violating a protection order he had been served less than 40 minutes earlier on Saturday, March 25.

Police said that around 1:20 p.m., they were called to Country Mart in St. Clair for a violation of a protection order. While there, officers learned that the suspect, James D. Crump Jr., 28, had not been served with the order. Police served the protection order and gave Crump a trespass warning for the business, and told him not to return.

On the same day, at 2 p.m., Crump violated the order by cursing at the victim on a business parking lot and sending her threatening text messages. Crump was found in the area of the victim’s home, and he was arrested for violating the order of protection.

A warrant for Crump was completed on Sunday, and he has been charged with stalking first-degree and violation of a protection order for an adult. He is being held with no bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.