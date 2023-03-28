Senator Josh Hawley calls Nashville shooting a hate crime against Christians

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley weighed in on the Nashville shooting on the Senate floor today.

He called the Nashville shooting a hate crime against Christians.

“It was a hate crime,” he said. “A crime that, according to Nashville police, specifically targeted, that’s their word, targeted, the members of this Christian community, the members of this religious institution.”

