Search on for missing man last seen at Hazelwood hotel

Police are searching for Tristan Baumer, 25, who was last seen at a Hazelwood hotel Sunday...
Police are searching for Tristan Baumer, 25, who was last seen at a Hazelwood hotel Sunday evening
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a Hazelwood hotel Sunday evening.

The search is on for 25-year-old Tristan Baumer. He was last seen at Motel 6 at 5781 Campus Court, near McDonnell Boulevard and I-270, just before 6:00 p.m. Police say he was spotted on surveillance cameras walking away from the hotel.

Relatives tell officers Baumer is non-verbal and suffers from mental illness. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a beard but no mustache. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a red hooded sweatshirt and a black coat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000.

