Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Ferguson hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was seriously injured after a hit-and-run on Chambers and Joyce Ellen Lane in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital alive but in serious condition.

According to data from local advocacy group Trailnet, Chambers is one of the most dangerous corridors in St. Louis County. The road saw seven fatalities, including one pedestrian fatality, in 2022. The 7.5-mile-long road accounts for 6% of St. Louis County’s total fatalities since 2018.

