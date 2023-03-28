New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been a hot development over the past few years, but St. Louis County could soon pump the brakes on new carwashes.

A new proposal heading for the county board tomorrow could slow down those developments.

It would require any new carwash built to be at least a mile and a half from any other existing one.

As of 2020, the county had 60 car washes in operation with more than 400 employees on payroll.

