New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been a hot development over the past few years, but St. Louis County could soon pump the brakes on new carwashes.

A new proposal heading for the county board tomorrow could slow down those developments.

It would require any new carwash built to be at least a mile and a half from any other existing one.

As of 2020, the county had 60 car washes in operation with more than 400 employees on payroll.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation

Latest News

Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
East St. Louis set to revitalize historic, vacant hotel into housing
East St. Louis set to revitalize historic, vacant hotel into housing
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Ferguson hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Ferguson hit-and-run
Nearly a dozen Missouri schools receiving threats on Monday, police say none were credible
Nearly a dozen Missouri schools receiving threats on Monday, police say none were credible