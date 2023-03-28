New electric train chugs out of the station at St. Louis Zoo

Visitors to the St. Louis Zoo this Summer might notice a new green train engine chugging around the zoo’s decades-old railroad.
By Alex Gaul
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Visitors to the St. Louis Zoo this Summer might notice a new green train engine chugging around the zoo’s decades-old railroad.

The new electric train made its first trip around the Zoo Tuesday morning. Zoo leaders say it is a green, cleaner alternative to the zoo’s existing locomotives that may eventually become the standard.

The engine joins the six existing engines at the Zoo, and it is named for Mary Meachum, a 19th-century Missouri abolitionist who spent her life helping slaves along the underground railroad. She and her husband, John Berry Meachum, started a school to teach both free and enslaved black children.

Zoo leaders say it’s the first engine named after a woman. They praised Meachum’s legacy and said it was the perfect way to honor her legacy.

“She was generous and empathetic to those whose condition she did not know,” said Angela De Silva, a retired professor and historian. “She died in 1869, never having any children of her own, but left a legacy and imprint on the concept of slavery.”

The zoo’s Emerson Zooline Railroad is a beloved tradition for generations of St. Louis families. The zoo says it has served more than 41 million guests since it opened 60 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition...
Going to Opening Day? Here’s the schedule leading up to first pitch
Man killed in fatal double shooting, Homicide Division investigating
Woman killed in double shooting, Homicide Division investigating
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri

Latest News

Remains of soldier killed in World War II coming home to St. Louis
Remains of soldier killed in World War II coming home to St. Louis
Kirkwood man pleaded guilty to rare criminal charge involving mental health, guns
Kirkwood man pleaded guilty to rare criminal charge involving mental health, guns
West County election tech startup opens new headquarters
West County election tech startup opens new headquarters
St. Louis region sees rise in number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes, new Ferguson...
St. Louis region sees rise in number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes, new Ferguson police chief calls for crackdown on speeding drivers