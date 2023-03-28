Multi-million dollar transformation to historic East St. Louis project begins

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The largest project in roughly three decades is coming to East St. Louis.

East St. Louis set to revitalize historic, vacant hotel into housing

Tuesday, Metro East leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar transformation to a historic property. The former Broadview Hotel will be repurposed into a retirement community.

The community will have 110 rooms with office and retail space at the bottom. It is expected to open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
Man killed in fatal double shooting, Homicide Division investigating
Woman killed in double shooting, Homicide Division investigating
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition...
Going to Opening Day? Here’s the schedule leading up to first pitch
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri

Latest News

body camera
St. Louis police refuse to release CVPA surveillance as Nashville police release footage hours after school shooting
Kia almost stolen from woman’s South City apartment a second time
Kia almost stolen from woman’s South City apartment a second time
Kia almost stolen from woman’s South City apartment a second time
Kia almost stolen from woman’s South City apartment a second time
File Graphic
St. louis County man pleads guilty to impregnating underage teen, sexually abusing her