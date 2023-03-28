Multi-million dollar transformation to historic East St. Louis project begins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The largest project in roughly three decades is coming to East St. Louis.
Tuesday, Metro East leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar transformation to a historic property. The former Broadview Hotel will be repurposed into a retirement community.
The community will have 110 rooms with office and retail space at the bottom. It is expected to open in 2024.
