Metro seeking input on proposed MetroLink route

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans are moving forward to expand the MetroLink, and Bi-State Development wants your input on the proposal.

The alignment plan would go from South City into Downtown West, passing by CITYPARK and ending in north St. Louis near Fairgrounds Park.

Over the next month, you can give your thoughts on the proposed route on the Growing MetroLink website.

Public meetings will be held later this year.

