Man shot after attack on Metro Bus in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot after he was attacked on a Metro Bus in St. Louis City Monday afternoon, police tell News 4.

Police say the shooting happened on a Metro Bus in the 4700 block of W. Florissant just before 1:30 p.m. A 36-year-old man attacked a 48-year-old man before the 48-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the 36-year-old man. The two men then got off the bus.

Officers later found both men, who were taken to a hospital.

