Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The wife of a Missouri sheriff accused of gang activity spoke to News 4 about a recent incident tied to her husband.

Jeffery Burkett is the Iron County Sheriff recently arrested with three others for charges like kidnapping.

The lawyer for Burkett said Missouri State Highway Patrol is launching a new investigation into Burkett, but MSHP hasn’t confirmed that to News 4.

The Burkett family lawyer said authorities executed a search warrant Friday.

The family is criticizing how investigators handled the search.

“And there were already two to three men in my room throwing stuff around and my daughter was just waking up and looking around so I grab her up and I went to the front room,” said Trudi Burkett, the wife of Jeffery Burkett.

Sheriff Burkett is still in jail on $250,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation

Latest News

New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes
New proposal in St. Louis County could pump the breaks on new car washes
East St. Louis set to revitalize historic, vacant hotel into housing
East St. Louis set to revitalize historic, vacant hotel into housing
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Ferguson hit-and-run
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Ferguson hit-and-run
Nearly a dozen Missouri schools receiving threats on Monday, police say none were credible
Nearly a dozen Missouri schools receiving threats on Monday, police say none were credible