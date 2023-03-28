Ill. State Treasurer to host online auction of unclaimed property in April

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the online auction will take place on April...
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the online auction will take place on April 3 through April 7.(Mike Miletich)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the online auction will take place on April 3 through April 7.

According to a release from the treasurer’s office, collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 500 unclaimed property items to be auctioned.

“The online auction is an excellent and convenient opportunity to shop for collectibles and other memorabilia,” Frerichs said. “Jewelry, cards, and souvenirs could be a wonderful addition to a personal collection or a unique gift to a friend of relative.”

Frerichs’ office oversees unclaimed property in the state.

Items to be auctioned include a 14-karat gold link bracelet, Victorian trade cards and a 1924 Saint‑Gaudens $20 U.S. gold coin. Other available items are Beanie Babies stuffed toys, collectible sports items and cards, fine jewelry, coins and currency from the U.S. and other countries, Elvis Presley memorabilia, comic books and costume jewelry will also be offered at the online auction, according to the release.

To view auction items, visit this website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
Man killed in fatal double shooting, Homicide Division investigating
Woman killed in double shooting, Homicide Division investigating
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition...
Going to Opening Day? Here’s the schedule leading up to first pitch
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri

Latest News

body camera
St. Louis police refuse to release CVPA surveillance as Nashville police release footage hours after school shooting
Kia almost stolen from woman’s South City apartment a second time
Kia almost stolen from woman’s South City apartment a second time
Kia almost stolen from woman’s South City apartment a second time
Kia almost stolen from woman’s South City apartment a second time
Multi-million dollar transformation to historic East St. Louis project begins
Multi-million dollar transformation to historic East St. Louis project begins
File Graphic
St. louis County man pleads guilty to impregnating underage teen, sexually abusing her