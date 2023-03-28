Girl, 9, killed in Nashville, TN, school shooting has ties to St. Louis region

A 9-year-old girl killed in this week’s school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, has ties to the St. Louis region. Evelyn Dieckhaus was one of six people killed
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KMOV) -- A 9-year-old girl killed in this week’s school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, has ties to the St. Louis region. Evelyn Dieckhaus was one of six people killed Monday at The Covenant School there.

Her family shared their appreciation for everyone who has reached out in the wake of her death. Her father graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington, Missouri. Her grandparents still live there and are active in the local Catholic parish.

“Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve.”

Statement from the Dieckhaus family

A spokesperson for St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish told News 4 there will be a mass held in honor of Evelyn Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

