EPA to hold public meeting Tuesday on West Lake Landfill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, the EPA is holding a public meeting as they work to clean up the West Lake Landfill.

The superfund cleanup site is near St. Charles Rock Road and 270. Radioactive waste from processing uranium during World War II was illegally dumped in the landfill in the 1970′s.

The EPA said they have been trying for years to be more transparent about this cleanup project.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Machinists Hall off of St. Charles rock road.

If you cannot make it but would like to comment, you can send written comments through the EPA’s website.

