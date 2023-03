ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A group of police cadets and officers from Ukraine were in St. Louis Monday.

The group met and visited with St. Louis County police and the municipal academy. While there, they learned how the St. Louis County Police Department trains officers.

Ukrainian police cadets and officers are visiting the St. Louis County Police & Municipal Academy today learning how we train our officers. Welcome to St. Louis County! pic.twitter.com/sCmaQilKUm — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) March 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.