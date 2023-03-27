Part of Dunn Road closed for 4 weeks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has closed Dunn Road for construction.

Starting Monday, both eastbound and westbound lanes of the roadway closed for four weeks near Lynn Haven Lane. During the closure, crews will reconfigure Dunn Road to run continuously from Hanley Avenue to McDonnell Boulevard. This will create the final connection from Dunn Road to southbound Lindbergh Boulevard.

According to MoDOT, drivers traveling east on Dunn Road will have to travel from Lynn Haven Lane to Imperial Drive and then south to Dunn Road, where they can continue. Those heading west will need to travel Lynn Haven Lane to Imperial Drive and then south to Dunn Road.

The work is part of the $278 million I-270 North Project for upgrades.

