Parishioners rally to keep Latin mass at O’Fallon church

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some Catholics in St. Charles county rallied against a proposed change from the St. Louis Archdiocese.

Parishioners gathered today to pray outside St. Barnabas Church in O’Fallon.

They want the archbishop to keep the Latin mass at St. Barnabas instead of replacing it with mass in Spanish.

Parishioners said the Latin mass is a big draw at the church.

The decision to remove the Latin mass at St. Barnabas is part of All Things New, the plan to consolidate and close parishes across the archdiocese.

